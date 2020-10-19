Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.45. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.30 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AJRD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,731,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 634,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 322,621 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at $12,953,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,808,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $349,164,000 after acquiring an additional 260,533 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,737,000.

Shares of AJRD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,063. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

