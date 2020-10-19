AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, FinViz reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AGCO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGCO from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.29.

AGCO stock opened at $81.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 114.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AGCO news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $184,585.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $721,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,046 shares of company stock worth $1,088,685 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 7.5% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 25.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 268,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 53,663 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

