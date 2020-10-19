AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) Short Interest Down 25.8% in September

AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the September 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter worth $98,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS opened at $2.35 on Monday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $124.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

