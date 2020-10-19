AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:AIABF opened at $0.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. AirAsia Group Berhad has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.76.

About AirAsia Group Berhad

AirAsia Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides commercial air transportation services in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and Japan under the AirAsia brand. It also offers management, tour operating, aircraft leasing, ground handling, shared and outsourcing, central depository, financial and other related, event ticketing, and consultancy services, as well as services in the areas of information technology design, development, and implementation; facilitates business transactions for AirAsia Group with non-resident goods and service providers; and trades in coffee and tea related products, and multimedia content and equipment.

