AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY) & Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Head-To-Head Review

AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY) and Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get AJINOMOTO INC/ADR alerts:

This table compares AJINOMOTO INC/ADR and Shizuoka Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AJINOMOTO INC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Shizuoka Bank N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

AJINOMOTO INC/ADR has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shizuoka Bank has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AJINOMOTO INC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Shizuoka Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AJINOMOTO INC/ADR and Shizuoka Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AJINOMOTO INC/ADR $10.12 billion 1.10 $173.30 million N/A N/A Shizuoka Bank $2.11 billion 1.99 $356.07 million N/A N/A

Shizuoka Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AJINOMOTO INC/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AJINOMOTO INC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Shizuoka Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AJINOMOTO INC/ADR and Shizuoka Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AJINOMOTO INC/ADR 0 0 0 1 4.00 Shizuoka Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

Shizuoka Bank beats AJINOMOTO INC/ADR on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AJINOMOTO INC/ADR Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. provides various food products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Japan Food Products, International Food Products, Life Support, and Healthcare. The Japan Food Products segment offers seasonings and processed foods for use in restaurants, frozen foods, and coffee products. The International Food Products segment provides seasonings and processed foods, frozen foods, umami seasonings for processed food manufacturers, and sweeteners. The Life Support segment offers animal nutrition products and specialty chemicals. The Healthcare segment provides amino acids, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, etc.; and fundamental and functional foods. The company also offers packaging, logistics, and other service; pharmaceuticals; and edible oil. Ajinomoto Co., Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Shizuoka Bank Company Profile

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include current deposits, savings deposits, deposits at notice, time deposits, negotiable certificates of deposit, and other deposit products, as well as various loans and credit cards. It also provides corporate and financial management advisory services, bill collection services, leasing services, and finance and securities-related services. In addition, the company engages in the guarantee of housing loans, consumer loans, etc.; development and operation of computer systems; purchase of monetary receivable; and provision of public-offering assistance support for corporate rehabilitation, and fee-based job placement and general administration services. Further, it is involved in the appraisal of real estate for loan collateral; and part-time employee management activities, as well as operates centers for loans, and remittance and bill collection. As of July 1, 2019, it operated a head office, 177 branches, and 27 sub-branches in Shizuoka Prefecture, Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya; 2 branches in New York and Los Angeles; 1 in Europe; and 3 in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Shanghai. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Shizuoka, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for AJINOMOTO INC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJINOMOTO INC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.