Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.08.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.62 billion. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $107,707.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,740.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Sankaran purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,520,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

