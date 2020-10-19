Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $166.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.31.

Shares of ARE opened at $162.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $177.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

In related news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 126,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,282,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,591,444.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $17,471,906. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

