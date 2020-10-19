Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Shares Gap Up to $2.42

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.42, but opened at $2.60. Alien Metals shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 197,216,335 shares traded.

Separately, First Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alien Metals in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 million and a P/E ratio of -29.65.

About Alien Metals (LON:UFO)

Alien Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets in Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium and silver deposits. Its principal projects include the San Celso project covering an area of 88 hectares located in the mining district of Pánfilo Natera-Ojocaliente; and the Los Campos project comprising 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 500 hectares located in the city of Zacatecas.

