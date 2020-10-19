Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Shares Gap Down to $2.79

Shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $2.50. Alithya Group shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 1 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alithya Group Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

