Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) Shares Gap Down to $2.79

Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $2.50. Alithya Group shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

ALYA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alithya Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alithya Group by 6,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Alithya Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,102,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after buying an additional 38,560 shares during the last quarter.

About Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

