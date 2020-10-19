Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) Shares Gap Down to $2.79

Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $2.50. Alithya Group shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on ALYA. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Alithya Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alithya Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alithya Group by 6,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Alithya Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,102,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after buying an additional 38,560 shares during the period.

Alithya Group Company Profile (NYSE:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

