Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Insider Sells $165,600.00 in Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,614.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MDRX stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $11.82.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,719,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,963,000 after acquiring an additional 758,892 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 20.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,438,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after buying an additional 277,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,915,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after buying an additional 80,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 22.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,057,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 371,831 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDRX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

