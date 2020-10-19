Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $28.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “fair value” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.