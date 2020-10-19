Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 78.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 21,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,679.91.

GOOGL stock traded down $17.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,550.03. The stock had a trading volume of 27,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,812. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,519.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,433.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,066.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.