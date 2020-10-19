Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3,436.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Amazon is gaining on coronavirus-led spike in online orders. Further, solid growth in its online stores sales is driving the top-line growth. Moreover, surge in online grocery shopping is a major positive. Additionally, solid Prime momentum owing to ultrafast delivery services and expanding content portfolio remains a tailwind. Further, strong adoption rate of AWS is aiding the company’s cloud dominance. Moreover, expanding AWS portfolio is contributing well. Additionally, improving Alexa skills and features are positives. Also, expanding smart home products offerings are tailwinds. Notably. the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, accelerating coronavirus related expenses might hurt the company’s profitability in the near term. Also, foreign exchange headwinds and rising cloud competition are concerns.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Amazon.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,440.47.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $31.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,303.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,598. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,207.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,802.40. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1,639.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Amazon.com by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 337,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $251,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

