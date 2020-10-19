AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AMC Networks in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AMC Networks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.16.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $23.27 on Friday. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $1.23. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 65.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $646.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 11.8% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AMC Networks by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AMC Networks by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in AMC Networks by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in AMC Networks by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.