Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) PT Raised to $50.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMRC. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Shares of AMRC opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $223.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.34 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 145,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

