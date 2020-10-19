American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $258.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Tower have outperformed the industry over the past year. In September, the company announced a new master lease agreement with its tenant T-Mobile. The lease provides revenue-growth visibility for American Tower. Notably, wireless carriers are increasingly investing in 5G upgrades and 4G network densification as mobile-data usage grows. This is propelling the demand for tower space, supporting American Tower’s leasing activity. The company has a resilient business model, providing a safer harbor amid the current global uncertainty. Also, decent liquidity and prudent capital-allocation strategy bode well. However, tenant concentration is concerning as any consolidations or reduction in network spending adversely impact the company’s top line. Stiff competition and elevated churn in certain emerging markets are woes.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.54.

Shares of AMT traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,732. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.44. American Tower has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,771.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,080,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,525 shares of company stock worth $6,870,712 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 36.6% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.6% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 59,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,442,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 22.5% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

