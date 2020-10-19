American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Position Boosted by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $155.93. 8,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.31 and its 200 day moving average is $134.52. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $160.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.88 million. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.23.

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

