Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s current price.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

NASDAQ ABCB traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.43. 620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,773. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.59.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.95 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 27.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

