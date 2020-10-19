AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the September 15th total of 160,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.6 days.

Shares of AMVMF opened at $18.57 on Monday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Company Profile

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through two segments, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Technologies.

