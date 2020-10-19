Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $235.72 on Friday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. Amgen’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after buying an additional 2,267,217 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after acquiring an additional 501,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,576,312,000 after acquiring an additional 171,906 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $834,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

