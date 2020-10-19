Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FOLD. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.61.

FOLD opened at $17.17 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 129.10%. The company had revenue of $62.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hung Do sold 193,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $2,911,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 564,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,484,540.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $344,221.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 363,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,653.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,230 shares of company stock worth $5,344,868 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $119,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

