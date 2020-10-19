Analysts Anticipate Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to Post $0.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $483.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

NYSE EPC traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,992. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,573,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,519,000 after acquiring an additional 699,828 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 21.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,963,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,177,000 after acquiring an additional 340,786 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,798,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,898,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1,633.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,346,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,124 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,204,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,547,000 after purchasing an additional 188,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

