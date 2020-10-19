Analysts Anticipate Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.62. Logitech International posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $791.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.14 million.

LOGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on Logitech International from $65.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $3,257,031.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at $63,070,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter worth $27,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter worth $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 25.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 84.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $79.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.20. Logitech International has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.8697 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.52.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

