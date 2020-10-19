Analysts Anticipate WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. WSFS Financial reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.95 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WSFS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 22.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,283,000 after purchasing an additional 57,238 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $29.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.33.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

