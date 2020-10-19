Analysts Expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.14. AGCO reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Melius raised shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

In other AGCO news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $721,600.00. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,046 shares of company stock worth $1,088,685. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of AGCO by 34.2% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 70.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 26,374 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at $895,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.40. 331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,092. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.70, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.48. AGCO has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $83.57.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

