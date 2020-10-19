Analysts Set Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) PT at $15.33

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Forterra from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Forterra from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Forterra in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Get Forterra alerts:

In other Forterra news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $128,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $2,566,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Forterra in the second quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Forterra by 113.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 66.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forterra in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 69.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRTA opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 2.51. Forterra has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Forterra had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $426.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Forterra will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.