Analysts Set Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) PT at $29.53

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.53.

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 23.1% during the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 71,132 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 132,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 42.8% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 10.2% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 63,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSS opened at $20.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 1.67. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $59.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

