Analysts Set Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) PT at $16.06

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.06.

Several research firms have commented on VIAV. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

VIAV opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 94.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 16,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $211,037.44. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 15,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $181,635.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,046 shares in the company, valued at $759,585.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,547 shares of company stock worth $489,893 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.6% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

