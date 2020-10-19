Analyzing HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) and Blue River Bancshares (NYSE:BRBI)

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) and Blue River Bancshares (OTCMKTS:BRBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HSBC and Blue River Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HSBC $56.10 billion 1.43 $6.06 billion $3.90 5.05 Blue River Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than Blue River Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares HSBC and Blue River Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HSBC -1.05% 3.78% 0.26% Blue River Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of HSBC shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Blue River Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for HSBC and Blue River Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HSBC 9 6 3 0 1.67 Blue River Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

HSBC currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.09%. Given HSBC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HSBC is more favorable than Blue River Bancshares.

Summary

HSBC beats Blue River Bancshares on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services. The Commercial Banking segment provides credit and lending, treasury management, payment, cash management, commercial insurance, and investment services, as well as commercial cards, and international trade and receivables finance services; and foreign exchange products, and capital raising and advisory services to small and medium sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates. The Global Banking and Markets segment is involved in the provision of financing, advisory, and transaction services, including credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, and securities services, as well as principal investment activities to government, corporate and institutional clients, and private investors. The Global Private Banking segment provides a range of services to high net worth individuals and families with complex and international needs. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Blue River Bancshares Company Profile

Blue River Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides community banking and lending services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, and time deposits; and short and long-term real estate, consumer, commercial, and other loans. Blue River Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Shelbyville, Indiana with offices in Shelbyville, Morristown, and Shelby County, Indiana; and Lexington and Fayette County, Kentucky. It has a loan production office in Shelbyville, Indiana.

