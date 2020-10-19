AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.63.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $657.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.79.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 4,337.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

