Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Holdings Raised by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in AON were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AON by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $212.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.73. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.64.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

