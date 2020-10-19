Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

APHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Aphria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

APHA stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.12. Aphria has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $6.44.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Aphria had a negative net margin of 14.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

