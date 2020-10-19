Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the September 15th total of 74,800 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:APVO opened at $6.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $11.73.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.08% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 19.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

