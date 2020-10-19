Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aptevo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.35% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

