Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,919 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.88.

In other news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $126.47. 79,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,497,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.93 and its 200-day moving average is $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

