Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 229,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 130.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 100.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SH remained flat at $$19.58 during trading on Monday. 547,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,546,742. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.29. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

