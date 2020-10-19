Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,993,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,182,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,782,000 after acquiring an additional 451,799 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16,043.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 413,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,172,000 after acquiring an additional 411,024 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 338,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after acquiring an additional 188,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,382,000 after acquiring an additional 163,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAH stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,277. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $89.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.76%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

