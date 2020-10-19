Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,203 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 16.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Edward Jones cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.13.

In related news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $1,329,350.88. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,076,152.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,426.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,979. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.10. 18,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,510. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

