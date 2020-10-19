Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,211 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,321,778,000 after buying an additional 415,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,291,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,294,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,993,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,705,674,000 after purchasing an additional 42,137 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,393,000 after purchasing an additional 420,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 607,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $346,350,000 after purchasing an additional 378,342 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $752.55. 11,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.15, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $778.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $708.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $613.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.19, for a total transaction of $5,078,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,014,656.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,845.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,880 shares of company stock valued at $20,504,788. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $719.05.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

