Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 19,706 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,706 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 143,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $60.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,308. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.43 and a twelve month high of $60.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

