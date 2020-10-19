Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,998 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $757,000.00. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,182. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.19.

NYSE:FIS traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.30. 25,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,822,967. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.38 and a 200 day moving average of $138.27. The stock has a market cap of $89.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,798.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.