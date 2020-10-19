Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 27,101 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 371.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,591,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,409,000 after buying an additional 79,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after purchasing an additional 849,474 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,963,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,010,000 after buying an additional 227,059 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,165,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,641,000 after buying an additional 393,632 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10,893.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.28. 120,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,618,854. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.