Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 71,555 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,555 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 76,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ICSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.55. The stock had a trading volume of 617,198 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.46. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

