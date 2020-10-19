Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 34,852 Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of ENTG stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,908. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.38. Entegris Inc has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $85.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $8,509,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,699 shares in the company, valued at $59,931,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,463 shares of company stock worth $13,866,417. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CL King lifted their price objective on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.