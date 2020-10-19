Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of DIA stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $285.29. The company had a trading volume of 147,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,288. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.85 and a 200-day moving average of $260.36. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $295.87.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

