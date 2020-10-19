Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 179.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 64.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $84.96. The stock had a trading volume of 122,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,666,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.44. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $152.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

