Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,345,000 after buying an additional 1,053,856 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 540.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.36. 11,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,215. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $187.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

