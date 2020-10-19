Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,590,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after acquiring an additional 396,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,158,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,620,000 after acquiring an additional 228,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.02. The company had a trading volume of 64,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,836. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Argus increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

